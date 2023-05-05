IHC extends Imran’s interim bails in 7 cases for 10 days

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in seven different cases registered against him for ten days.
A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice (CJ) of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the bail petitions in different cases including the Judicial Complex riot case. The bench also directed him to appear before the relevant court within this period.
Besides this, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer also extended Khan’s bail in two cases including mutiny case for five days.
The cases were registered against the PTI chairman at Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna, and CTD police stations after the police accused the PTI chief and party workers of being involved in attacking police and creating unrest outside the FJC in Islamabad during the hearing of the Toshakhana case on March 18.
During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Barrister Safdar told the court that 140 cases have been registered against his client till today and they have requested bail in all the cases that were in our knowledge. He added that it is his client’s right to know if there is any secret FIR. The counsel mentioned that Khan had gone to the FJC earlier to secure bail but a security situation had arisen and after that, more cases were filed for which the PTI chief had approached the courts as well.
At this, the IHC CJ said that the court would give him protection to approach the concerned court but he did not join the investigation yet. He added that the bench had repeatedly said since the first date that it would only provide protection.
Khan’s counsel contended that all the cases were made on political bases and a heavy contingent of police is present outside to which Justice Aamer remarked that you said that there are security threats, that is why the security arrangements were done.
Barrister Safdar said that the government wanted from Khan to appear before seven different investigation officers in seven cases.
He further said that they are ready to record the statements for these seven cases right now.
The IHC CJ said, “Your client is present in Islamabad right now and the investigation officers are also here and he may record the statement today.” He added that this statement will not be recorded by only submitting a paper. He directed him to follow the procedure determined for recording a statement by police.
The Advocate General (AG) objected to the medical report submitted by Imran, saying that it was from a private hospital, which is unacceptable.
At this point, PTI leader Fawad Ch appeared on the rostrum and complained that his party chief came to the court in an injured condition yet he was not allowed to bring his vehicle inside the court premises.
The AG said that motorcycles and cars were set on fire when Imran appeared at the FJC. The court expressed its disapproval of Fawad’s continuous intervention in court’s proceedings.
The judge said that the court wanted to give you relief and if you do not want to take it, then as your wish. He added that they would pass an order on this.
Later, hearing the other two cases against Imran related to mutiny and attempted murder charges, the IHC CJ extended Imran’s interim bail till May 9.
In this matter, Barrister Safdar requested the court to hear the cases until the district courts shifted to a new building. At this, Justice Aamer said that do not go to this and the lawyers are even saying that they will be shifted after the summer holidays. He added that you may give the material on the video link request so that the court can make a decision on it.
Justice Aamer further said that Imran had submitted a plea seeking an exemption from a court appearance and noted that a government hospital’s report should have been attached with it.
Then, the AG assured the court that the government would provide him (Imran) with access to a hospital of his own choice. He informed the court that the petitioner is saying that 140 cases have been filed against him but they may tell if a single case was filed in Islamabad that is not genuine.
Khan’s counsel reiterated his claim of ill-intended cases being made against his client, saying that the criminal cases were registered by wrongfully using state machinery.
The IHC CJ directed the petitioner to first join the investigation and if you ever have to seek an exemption from attendance for medical reasons, do so but legally, a private hospital’s medical report is not accepted.
The AG said to the court that you are giving (Imran) relief in a sweet atmosphere. The IHC CJ asked him that so what else should it do? The advocate general said to tell one case that was “false”.
At this point, Imran’s counsel asked the court for a 12-day extension in Imran’s bail. The court noted that a petition pertaining to attending court hearings via a video link was under hearing and that the court had asked the special prosecutor for legal documents related to the case. The advocate general assured the court that the state would provide foolproof security if the petitioner would appear for investigation.
Later, the court extended Imran’s interim bail till May 9 and issued notices to the respondents in the case filed at Ramna police station. The court also directed Barrister Safdar to submit documents related to the case of attending hearings via a video link.