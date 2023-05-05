IMF to take up Pak budget plans in fresh hurdle to funding

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is preparing to discuss Paki­stan’s budget plans for the coming financial year as part of a process to unlock a crucial financing injec­tion for the cash-strapped nation, the IMF’s country mission chief said yesterday.

An IMF review of the budget pres­ents a fresh hurdle before the lender approves the release of pending bail­out funds, which are crucial for Pa­kistan to resolve an acute balance of payments crisis. A staff-level agree­ment to release $1.1 billion has been delayed since November.

“In all IMF programs, the authori­ties issue a letter of intent associated with the last review outlining their policy intentions for the period af­ter the program,” Nathan Porter, IMF mission chief to Pakistan, told the in­ternational media.

Pakistan has struggled to strike a deal with the IMF to release funds critical to stabilise the struggling economy.

Economist Sakib Sherani of Mac­roeconomic Insights said the IMF wants to ensure that the govern­ment remains committed to the agreed path of fiscal consolidation as the country prepares for elec­tions later this year.

“Historically, the biggest fiscal slip­pages in Pakistan occur in an elec­tion year,” Sherani said.

It was not immediately clear if the review of the budget would affect the pending ninth review, or would be part of the two reviews that re­main after this.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated that Pakistan has already taken all the agreed steps to unlock the funding.

Prior to that, the government said that external financing was the last hurdle for the deal. Pakistan is re­quired to give an assurance that its balance of payments deficit is ful­ly financed for the fiscal year ending in June to unlock the next tranche of IMF funding.

The United Arab Emirates, Sau­di Arabia, and China came to Paki­stan’s assistance in March and April with pledges that would cover some of the funding deficit.

The $1.1 billion tranche is a part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which is due to end in June, prior to the budget. So far, Pakistan has received $3.9 billion.

In response to a question about the possibility of combining the 9th and 10th reviews in light of the im­minent end of the latest programme, the IMF’s Porter said that the cur­rent baseline is to proceed sequen­tially with reviews.

The country is reeling from an eco­nomic crisis with inflation surging to 36.4%, the highest in its history and the highest in South Asia.

The government has removed caps on the exchange rate, imposed taxes, raised energy tariffs, and scaled back subsidies in an attempt to unlock the IMF funding. It has also raised key in­terest rates to a record 21 per cent.