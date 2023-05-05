Friday, May 05, 2023
Imran announces rallies to express solidarity with CJP on May 6

Web Desk
9:29 PM | May 05, 2023
 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Friday to hold rallies in four cities – Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar – in connection with expressing solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6.

Addressing a speech via video link, the deposed premier slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying, "The PTI will fight with PDM till the last ball. The government has no plan in a bid to take the country's economy in the right direction.”

He urged the public to take to the streets in solidarity with the Chief Justice, adding that it was a decisive time for everyone to stand by the Supreme Court. Mr Khan said that he himself will lead the rally in Lahore.

Mr Khan continued to lash out at political opponents and accused the incumbent government of resorting to unconstitutional tactics. He further said, “These people used to taunt me by asking to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies for the sake of elections.”

"Our fundamental rights have been violated. We will sacrifice everything for the sake of the country. We are not going to run away from the country. We have been fighting the mafia. Excuses are being made under the umbrella of agreement with the (IMF)," Mr Khan maintained.

Web Desk

National

