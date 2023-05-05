Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM
Web Desk
10:07 AM | May 05, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says legislation is right of the Parliament and all the institutions should perform their role within the limits determined by the constitution.

Talking to media in London, he said the coalition government is trying its best to tackle the challenges and Pakistan would come out of the difficulties.

The Prime Minister said everyone will have to play his role for the supremacy of the constitution and everybody has to respect law and constitution.

He said the previous government victimized the opposition and put its leaders in jail in fabricated cases and they had no place to seek justice.

Shehbaz Sharif said due to better government policies, record production of wheat has been achieved this year.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023