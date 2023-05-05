Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Israel says to have killed 3 suspects in murders of UK-Israeli women  

Agencies
May 05, 2023
International

NABLUS - Israel said its security forces shot dead three Palestinians blamed for killing a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month, in a raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank. Two suspects in the killings, members of militant group Hamas, and a third man accused of helping them were killed in a joint operation in Nablus by the army, police and Shin Bet security service, a statement said. It identified the three dead as the “murderers of Leah, Maia and Rina Dee” who died after the April 7 attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley, Shin Bet said, using the women’s Hebrew names. In a separate statement, the army named the two alleged Hamas operatives as Kassan Katnani and Maed Mitsri, and the alleged accomplice as Ibrahim Hura. It added that troops recovered two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 from the apartment where the men were holed up.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023