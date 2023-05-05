Israel says to have killed 3 suspects in murders of UK-Israeli women  

NABLUS - Israel said its security forces shot dead three Palestinians blamed for killing a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month, in a raid Thursday in the occupied West Bank. Two suspects in the killings, members of militant group Hamas, and a third man accused of helping them were killed in a joint operation in Nablus by the army, police and Shin Bet security service, a statement said. It identified the three dead as the “murderers of Leah, Maia and Rina Dee” who died after the April 7 attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley, Shin Bet said, using the women’s Hebrew names. In a separate statement, the army named the two alleged Hamas operatives as Kassan Katnani and Maed Mitsri, and the alleged accomplice as Ibrahim Hura. It added that troops recovered two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 from the apartment where the men were holed up.