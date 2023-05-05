Friday, May 05, 2023
Journalist Imtiaz Baig killed in Jhelum

Journalist Imtiaz Baig killed in Jhelum
Web Desk
8:24 AM | May 05, 2023
Regional

A private channel’s reporter Imtiaz Baig has been killed in an ‘assassination attempt’ carried out by unidentified persons in Jhelum.

Police confirmed that Samaa TV reporter Imtiaz Baig was killed in an ‘assassination attempt’. Police detailed that unidentified persons attacked Baig with baton when he came out of a local mosque after offering prayers.

The attackers fled from the scene after attacking the TV reporter, police said.

Local media reports suggested that the senior journalist’s body was shifted to the district hospital. Police authorities launched an investigation to ascertain the motives of the attack.

In October 2021, a journalist had lost his life after getting seriously wounded in a cracker attack in Hub, a city of the Balochistan province bordering Karachi.

Unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a vehicle in the Hub area, wounding two people including a local television journalist. He later died while being shifted to a local hospital in Karachi for medical treatment.

The police said that the victim was identified as Shahid Zehri.

