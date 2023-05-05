Kahuta police fail to collect tenants’ details in sensitive area

Rawalpindi-Kahuta police have failed in collecting tenant details as mandated under the Punjab Information of Temporary Resident Ordinance, informed sources on Thursday.

The slackness on part of the police and its spy agency Special Branch is posing a serious security threat in a sensitive area like Kahuta, they said.

The Punjab government promulgated the ordinance on January 8, 2017, as a security measure, in order to acquire details about tenants and guests staying at hotels, inns and in rented houses.

The law requires landlords to submit details about their tenants and hotel owners to submit details about guests to the nearest police station. Earlier, the federal government with consultation of the military establishment introduced its National Action Plan (NAP) to fight terrorism in the country.

According to sources, the police are not maintaining the information about tenants and temporary residents in Kahuta and its suburbs, something that needs strong attention of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer Rawalpindi. They said that the area is infested with illegal Afghan nationals as well as tenants from various other localities but none of them is visiting the police station for furnishing their details as per Punjab Information of Temporary Resident Ordinance. They also disclosed that the local landlords are also taking illegal advantage of negligence of police and are giving properties to these aliens on even very high monthly rents. The presence of suspicious elements in the area also caused a surge in street crimes, sources said.

The local residents appealed to the IGP Punjab, RPO and CPO to initiate action against the Kahuta police for not compiling the details of the tenants.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, , when contacted, said that he would check the situation in Kahuta regarding implementation of NAP and would initiate legal action against the station house officer of the police station concerned. He said that police are fully prepared to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property of the public in the district.