Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Kahuta police fail to collect tenants’ details in sensitive area

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-Kahuta police have   failed in collecting tenant details as mandated under the Punjab Information of Temporary Resident Ordinance, informed sources on Thursday.

The slackness on part of the police and its spy agency Special Branch is posing a serious security threat in a sensitive area like Kahuta, they said.

The Punjab government promulgated the ordinance on January 8, 2017, as a security measure, in order to acquire details about tenants and guests staying at hotels, inns and in rented houses.

The law requires landlords to submit details about their tenants and hotel owners to submit details about guests to the nearest police station. Earlier, the federal government with consultation of the military establishment introduced its National Action Plan (NAP) to fight terrorism in the country.

According to sources, the police are not maintaining the information about tenants and temporary residents in Kahuta and its suburbs, something that needs strong attention of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer Rawalpindi. They said that the area is infested with illegal Afghan nationals as well as tenants from various other localities but none of them is visiting the police station for furnishing their details as per Punjab Information of Temporary Resident Ordinance. They also disclosed that the local landlords are also taking illegal advantage of negligence of police and are giving properties to these aliens on even very high monthly rents.  The presence of suspicious elements in the area also caused a surge in street crimes, sources said.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

The local residents appealed to the IGP Punjab, RPO and CPO to initiate action against the Kahuta police for not compiling the details of the tenants.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, , when contacted, said that he would check the situation in Kahuta regarding implementation of NAP and would initiate legal action against the station house officer of the police station concerned. He said that police are fully prepared to maintain law and order and to protect lives and property of the public in the district.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023