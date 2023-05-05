Friday, May 05, 2023
King Charles to wear historical garments during his coronation

King Charles to wear historical garments during his coronation
Anadolu
8:32 AM | May 05, 2023
King Charles III will be wearing various historical garments which symbolize his commitment to the Church of England and the throne during his coronation with Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. 

Charles will put on the Colobium Sindonis, which is Latin for shroud tunic. It represents the priest's vestment, again symbolizing the divine nature of the monarchy.

He will then wear a long gold-sleeved robe for the crowning called the Supertunica. It weighs 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) and is made of cloth of gold in which silk thread is wrapped in thin pieces of gold or silver.

Over the top, Charles will wear the Imperial Mantle. Its priestly style symbolizes the divine nature of kingship and like the Supertunica, it is also made of cloth of gold.

During the coronation conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be crowned with the historic St Edward's Crown while Queen Camilla will wear a modified version of Queen Mary's crown, made in 1911.

St Edward’s Crown is 400 years old and weighs 2 kilograms. It is solely made up of gold and precious stones, and a monarch can only wear it once in a lifetime.

Charles III will be presented with the Orb and the Sovereign's Scepter representing the monarch's religious and moral authority.

He took the throne in September after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

