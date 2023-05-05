Friday, May 05, 2023
KMU VC opens new cafeteria

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
PESHAWAR -    The main campus of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar inaugurated a new cafeteria, with the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, presiding over the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Several distinguished guests, including the registrar of the university, Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, members of the KMU selection board and a large number of students, were also present at the ceremony.

Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, stated that KMU is a leading university in the country in terms of knowledge and research, offering quality education and training programs ranging from certificate and diploma courses up to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD levels. However, the lack of a standard canteen in the university has been a persistent problem for students, faculty, and administrative staff.

