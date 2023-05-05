Lack of accountability, substandard work main problems in projects

Peshawar - While the country in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular are facing economic crisis, a major problem in various government departments is the lack of accountability in projects that get damaged soon after their completion due to substandard work and material used in them.

A senior government official told The Nation that a major issue in government departments is lack of accountability and transparency.

“Take the example of a water supply scheme. Before launching such a scheme, authorities first need to check the quality of water in the specified area and then assess the population of the local community to be benefited from it. But most of times these factors are overlooked. Also, commissions are taken in the tendering process while machinery used in the later phase of the project is also substandard most of the time. All these affairs lead to weak schemes, which go out of order soon after launching and huge money from the exchequer is wasted,” he added.

Another official said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spends around Rs47 billion on salaries and pensions every month but that the service delivery may be worth around Rs10 million only due to “ghost” employees and other issues.

A stadium was set up in Tank district at a cost of Rs40.30 million. However, there are no sports activities taking place there. “The problem is the area where the stadium was set up lacks an adequate population,” a source in the area said.

Meanwhile, the previous provincial government of PTI had decided to organise ‘Heroes of KP’ awards and consultants were hired for the purpose. Official sources stated that Rs7.55 million were even paid to the consultants. But later, the awards could not be held as a result of the ongoing financial crisis in the province. “Now when the consultants are asked to repay the amount to the exchequer, they say they are ready to hold the awards, provided they are paid the rest of the funds too. But on the other hand the province now lacks finances and more funds cannot be paid to them,” he added. Sources in the KP bureaucracy said that the incumbent Chief Minister Azam Khan had already the experience of working with the bureaucracy and other stakeholders while Governor Ghulam Ali had also started inquiring into various schemes upon public complaints.

It is important for the KP authorities to ensure transparency because the country already depends on the IMF for loans and there is need to form bodies comprising local elected representatives, government officials and other stakeholders for various schemes to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, sources within the provincial government said that several complaints had been received regarding various issues of accountability and transparency and inquiries are on the anvil.

Meanwhile, Governor Ghulam Ali, soon after taking charge, has also started public meetings in the Governor House and he has declared on a number of occasions that he would take actions against the corrupt practices and misuse of resources amid the ongoing financial crunch in the province.

Talking to The Nation, the Governor said that he along with the provincial government had started monitoring various schemes and bodies were being formed to ensure transparency in development schemes and other affairs of the province.