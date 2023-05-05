Friday, May 05, 2023
Marriyum asks ‘veiled lady’ to face courts for her wrongdoings

Agencies
May 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -    Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Thursday said the ‘veiled lady’ Bushra Bibi should appear before the court to an­swer for her wrongdoings in­stead of sending a legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organ­iser Maryam Nawaz. She, in a tweet, said Maryam Nawaz had exposed all the “imposters” who looted the country ruth­lessly. Marriyum Aurangzeb said all the cases related to the wife of Imran Khan were in the courts and it was better for her to face them. She said the ‘veiled lady’ did not confine herself to her home, but also remained involved in receiving five carrots diamond and land as corruption and linking po­litical opponents with treason on social media.

Agencies

