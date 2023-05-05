Friday, May 05, 2023
MCKRU VC distributes scholarship payment cheques among 44 students

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -   Vice Chancellor (VC) Mir Chakar Khan Rind Uni­versity Prof Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah dis­tributed scholarship payment cheques of 30 lakh rupees among 44 deserving students.

Talking to the students, VC MCKRU said, “The students will continue to be fully supported in their educational expenses through scholarships.”

“It will be possible for the young generation to get rid of their educational and economic prob­lems through scholarships.” “In order to meet the educational expenses of male and female stu­dents, financial support will continue under vari­ous scholarship programs in the near and distant future,” he vowed. The VC noted, “In seven depart­ments in Mir Chakar Khan Rind University, educa­tional activities are going on while different shot courses are also being conducted.”

