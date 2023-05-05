Friday, May 05, 2023
Met Office predicts rain in different parts of country

Met Office predicts rain in different parts of country
Web Desk
9:51 AM | May 05, 2023
National

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places (with isolated hail storm) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East and South Punjab, North Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, while dry weather is likely in other parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar twenty, Quetta eighteen, Gilgit twelve, Murree seven  degree centigrade. 

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather  and chances of rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Shopian, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:           

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula and  ten degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh one,  Anantnag and Shopian nine  degree centigrade.

