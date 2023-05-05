MoFA organises function to mark Vesak Day

A function to mark Vesak Day, the birthday of the founder of Buddhism Religion, Siddhartha Gautama, commonly known as Buddha, was organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad today.

The Ambassadors, High Commissioners and staff members belonging to Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, acting Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Pakistan is proud to have a special association with the Buddhist heritage.

He said the land of Pakistan has been cradle of Buddhist art, culture, civilization and holy land of Buddhism for more than thousands of years.

The Acting Foreign Secretary said we are also proud of the fact that advent and development of Buddhism is associated with the ancient land of Pakistan.

He also extended heartiest felicitation to millions of Buddhists around the world including Pakistan on Vesak Day, the birthday of Buddha.

On this occasion, High Commissioner-designate of Malaysia to Pakistan, Ambassador Mohammad Azhar Bin Mazlan, on behalf of the ASEAN Committee lauded the efforts of the Pakistan government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for preserving cultural heritage of Buddha in Pakistan. He said today we give a message of peaceful co-existence on behalf of the ASEAN countries.

The message of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in India to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting at Goa, was also read out.

An exhibition reflecting the life of Buddha through artifacts, pictures, portraits, Buddhist culture and civilization was also organized on this occasion.

A documentary containing the history of Buddhism and its sacred places in Pakistan was also screened at the ceremony.