Money laundering case: Interim bail of Moonis Elahi's wife, others extended

Web Desk
12:37 PM | May 05, 2023
National

A session’s court on Friday extended interim bail of the wife of former federal minister Munis Elahi and others in a money laundering and suspicious bank transactions case till May 18.

The hearing on applications was conducted by the duty judge as the judge hearing the case was on leave.

The judge was informed that Rasakh Elahi was suffering from fever and cannot appear before the court. The judge accepted the plea and approved a day’s waiver.

The court directed the FIA to submit investigation report on the next hearing. Later, the court extended the interim bail of the accused till May 18.

The FIA has registered the case against the Elahi family members in which Tahirim Elahi, Zara Elahi, Ahmed Faran, Atiqur Rehman, Shujauddin and others are nominated as accused.

