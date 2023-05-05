NA sends Justice Mazahar assets case to PAC

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) yesterday referred the matter of “amassing illegitimate assets” by Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi to the parliamentary accountability body (PAC).
PML-N’s senior MNA and former speaker national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on a point of order, said that it is the responsibility of the parliament to probe the allegations and clear the name of the honourable judge.
“I would request you (speaker) to refer this matter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) with the direction to complete the inquiry within 10-15 days,” he said adding a special audit should be conducted by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and a joint team should be constituted with the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP). It may be mentioned here that a judicial reference was filed against Justice Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), accusing him of misconduct and amassing illegitimate assets. The complaint against Justice Naqvi was filed by Advocate Mian Dawood for allegedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the SC, issued under Clause (8) of Article 209 of the Constitution. It may also be mentioned here that PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan the other day had in the house said that an audit of the Supreme Court has not been conducted in at least a decade. “We have summoned the Supreme Court’s principal accounting officer and we have also sought the details of the Mohmand Dam Fund,” he said.