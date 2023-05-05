NA sends Justice Mazahar assets case to PAC

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly (NA) yesterday referred the matter of “amass­ing illegitimate assets” by Supreme Court Jus­tice Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi to the parlia­mentary accountability body (PAC).

PML-N’s senior MNA and former speaker na­tional assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on a point of order, said that it is the responsibility of the parliament to probe the allegations and clear the name of the hon­ourable judge.

“I would request you (speaker) to refer this matter to the Pub­lic Accounts Commit­tee (PAC) with the di­rection to complete the inquiry within 10-15 days,” he said adding a special audit should be conducted by the Federal Board of Reve­nue (FBR) and a joint team should be constituted with the attorney general of Paki­stan (AGP). It may be men­tioned here that a judicial reference was filed against Justice Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), accus­ing him of misconduct and amassing illegitimate assets. The complaint against Jus­tice Naqvi was filed by Ad­vocate Mian Dawood for al­legedly violating the code of conduct for judges of the SC, issued under Clause (8) of Ar­ticle 209 of the Constitution. It may also be mentioned here that PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan the other day had in the house said that an au­dit of the Supreme Court has not been conducted in at least a decade. “We have sum­moned the Supreme Court’s principal accounting officer and we have also sought the details of the Mohmand Dam Fund,” he said.