New Zealand passes laws to reduce terrorism risk, keep community safe

May 05, 2023
WELLINGTON -The New Zealand government has further strengthened and clarified counter-terrorism laws, particularly around high-risk individuals, to make communities safer, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said on Thursday. The Counter-Terrorism Acts (Designations and Control Orders) Amendment Bill 2023 passed its third reading with strong support across the parliament. “The govt will continue to respond to evolving nature of terrorism to ensure our communities are kept safe from these horrific acts,” Allan said. Following the Lynn Mall terror attack in 2021 in Auckland, govt sought a review of how control order regime could be strengthened, to which Thursday’s new laws responded, she said.

