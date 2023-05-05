Friday, May 05, 2023
No one can deny positive role of media in country’s progress: DPO

Ahmad Nabi
May 05, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber    -     The District Police Officer (DPO) of Khyber, Saleem Abbas Kulachi, emphasized the crucial role of media as a bridge between government departments and the public in promoting the progress of the country. He acknowledged the positive contribution of the media and assured that all necessary facilities would be provided to local police officials to enhance their efficiency in carrying out their official duties.

During his visit to the Landi Kotal press club on Thursday, the DPO expressed his appreciation for the affirmative performance of the police officials and their matchless sacrifices in maintaining peace in the area. He also disclosed that necessary and useful training sessions had been planned to technically equip the local police.

Ahmad Nabi

