Abdul Jalil Jamil was born on 18th Febru­ary 1945, the young­est son of Sheikh Muham­mad Jamil and Hafeeza Jamil. He met the love of his life, Nusrat, when he was only 18, and over the next 60 years they shared many adventures, many ups and downs, including the loss of their first child, saw their next two chil­dren, me and my sister Na­dia, grow into adulthood and enjoyed the company of his friends, family, dogs, and grandchildren.

He was a man of great faith and spirituality, a complete movie and Netflix addict, and his most enjoyable moments were seated in front of his massive TV, or engaging in spirited conversations about life, God, Faith, psychology, and the Human Condition. He loved science fiction; and introduced me to Isaac Asimov, Arthur C Clarke, Robert Hein­lein, Frank Herbert and many others. And instilled in me my love for books and philosophy and above all Allah Almighty. He loved poetry and was a complete, incurable romantic - and would often sit with Nado and me and randomly re­cite Ghalib or Faiz or Ner­uda. Abu was known to be an extremely humble man of incredible kindness and piety, and would spend his evenings reading the Quran e Pak and studying Islam. He never missed a Namaz, and gave regular charity. Everyone who knew him - whether in a personal or professional capacity - recognised him as a man of great honour and honesty. He was loved by all and treated everyone equally. He is survived by his most special companion, Nuscie, children Nadia and Omar, and siblings, Farooq, Tariq and Nighat.

May his soul rest in Eternal Peace.