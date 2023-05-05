Officers of specialised training programme visit Civil Secretariat

LAHORE - The under-training officers of 46th Specialized Training Programme visited the Pun­jab Civil Secretariat as a part of their study tour here on Thursday. The delegation was briefed on law and order situ­ation, e-governance and ad­ministrative structure in the province. Speaking on the oc­casion, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman said that the use of modern technology was indispensable for improving governance and service deliv­ery. He mentioned that paper­less working had been started in departments to improve their performance while a system of e-procurement had been introduced to ensure transparency. The chief secre­tary urged officers to perform their duties honestly, diligent­ly and with a spirit of public service, adding that the gov­ernment officials must deal with people politely. He also answered the questions of the participants. The additional chief secretary (Home) and administrative secretaries of various departments were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Board of Revenue Senior Member Na­beel Javed has said that timely door to door delivery of ‘abi­ana’ bill should be ensured.