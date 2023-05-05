Over 20 shelter homes set up across province

MULTAN - Director General (DG) Social Wel­fare Punjab, Mudassir Riaz Malik, on Thursday, said that the shelter home constructed at the cost of Rs 75 million in the city would be inaugurated in the current month. He expressed these views during his visit to Shelter home Nishtar Hospital and took a briefing about the project. He was accompa­nied by Vice Chancellor (VC)Nishtar Medical University Rana Altaf and Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital Dr Rao Amjad. He informed that the caretaker Punjab Chief Minis­ter (CM) has given the task to make the shelter home functional at the earliest as it’s the second one in South Punjab. The DG said that accommodation and food facilities would be provided to 144 men and women in the center.

He said that steps were being taken to upgrade old age home adding that reforms were to be implemented in the department in a true sense. Mu­dassir Riaz informed that over 20 shelter homes had been established across the province. He said that new projects were being launched for spe­cial persons and elderly people.

CHILD’S BODY RECOVERED FROM CANAL

The dead body of a minor girl was re­covered from a canal near Adda bum mor in Jabalpur Pirwalla. The com­mand and control centre of Rescue 1122 and police reached the site. Ac­cording to the rescuer, the body was found to be floating on the canal water.