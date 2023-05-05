Friday, May 05, 2023
Pakistan reports 22 more cases of Covid-19

Web Desk
11:27 AM | May 05, 2023
National

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases surged to 1,580,823. The nationwide tally of fatalities stood at 30,658 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 22 people were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 2,643 tests in the past 24 hours, out of which 22 people were tested positive. The Covid positivity ratio was recorded at 0.83 per cent.

