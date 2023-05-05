Friday, May 05, 2023
Pakistan to celebrate 10th anniversary of CPEC in July

May 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD     -     Pakistan is gearing up to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in July.

Last Thursday, Pakistani Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a meeting to review the progress made on CPEC projects and issued directives to celebrate the significant economic progress in underdeveloped areas of Pakistan as a result of CPEC.

Ahsan Iqbal also directed all ministries and divisions to submit proposals of development projects to be presented in an upcoming Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) scheduled to be held in July, according to Gwadar Pro.

Each ministry was asked to submit reports on its project, emphasising the economic and social benefits they bring to Pakistan and rejected negative propaganda against CPEC.

The meeting was apprised of the significant progress made in CPEC projects, particularly after the 11th JCC meeting held in October 2022 and the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

The minister directed the concerned stakeholders to organise regular meetings of joint working groups (JWGs) to ensure timely completion of projects.

The minister also instructed the ministries to expedite work on special economic zones (SEZs) to attract Chinese industrial relocation to Pakistan with low-cost production and to finalise proposals with concrete agendas for the upcoming JCC in which both countries will celebrate the ten years’ progress made in CPEC.

