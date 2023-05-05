Friday, May 05, 2023
PARCO to establish two trauma centres in Sindh

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) has planned to establish two trauma centres in Shikarpur and Sehwan under Corporate Social Responsibility. The PARCO is going to establish a trauma center at Bubak town near Sehwan and another trauma center at Shikarpur to provide health facilities to the people of Sindh.

According to a release issued here on Thursday, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh said that the establishment of such a scheme would provide people not only health facilities but also open more employment opportunities. He expressed hope that these projects will be completed as soon as possible. It is worth mentioning here that it is a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.

