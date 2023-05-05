Parliament's right of legislation cannot be taken away: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said legislation was the right of the Parliament and all the institutions should perform their role within the limits determined by the constitution because it was imperative for country’s integrity and security and for progress and prosperity of the people.

Talking to media in London, he said the coalition government was trying its best to tackle the challenges faced by Pakistan and added that the country would come out of the difficulties very soon.

He said: “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done”. He said that betterment of people and country meant that the system should be run according to the constitution.

“Everyone will have to play his role for the supremacy of the constitution. Everybody has to respect law and constitution.”

He said Parliament’s right to legislate was laid down in the constitution and this right could not be taken away, adding at present Parliament was playing its effective role.

He said the previous government victimized the opposition and put its leaders in jail in fabricated cases and they had no place to seek justice. Members of opposition were oppressed, were not even spared in sickness and women were arrested on Eid days and nobody cared, he recalled.

He said now others were getting speedy bails in dozens of cases at once and it all showed the double standards which nobody liked. Double standards were not healthy and beneficial for any society, he added. To a question, he said due to better government policies, record production of wheat was achieved this year.