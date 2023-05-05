Friday, May 05, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 05, 2023
“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.”

–Edith Wharton

Candles have been used as a source of light and to illuminate celebrations for more than 5,000 years. While the Egyptians were using wicked candles in 3,000 B.C., the ancient Romans are generally credited with developing the wicked candle before that time by dipping rolled papyrus repeatedly in melted tallow or beeswax. The resulting candles were used to light their homes, to aid travelers at night, and in religious ceremonies. Historians have found evidence that many other early civilizations developed wicked candles using waxes made from available plants and insects. Early Chinese candles are said to have been molded in paper tubes, using rolled rice paper for the wick, and wax from an indigenous insect that was combined with seeds. In Japan, candles were made of wax extracted from tree nuts, while in India, candle wax was made by boiling the fruit of the cinnamon tree.

