Friday, May 05, 2023
Paymob and 1LINK partner to fuel digital payments in Pakistan

May 05, 2023
LAHORE-1LINK and Paymob have announced a partnership agreement to power instant online payouts for merchants, with Bank Alfalah Ltd. serving as its settlement bank.

This partnership offers end-to-end digital payments acceptance mechanism integrated with Paymob’s exclusive payout solution suite. To this effect, merchants will be able to instantly transfer funds via Paymob’s platform directly into any 1LINK member/bank account across Pakistan. This process equips merchants to make swift payments to their vendors and suppliers, thereby digitizing cash payments in their supply chain. Additionally, Paymob merchants will be able to pay utility companies, telecom operators, and numerous other businesses via 1LINK. This strategic partnership between 1LINK and Paymob will further widen the spectrum of financial inclusion and developing digital-first solutions in the country.

