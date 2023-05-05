Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PCB announces details of final of U13 and U16 Inter-Region Tournaments  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board today announced details of the final of Inter-Region U13 and Inter-Region U16 One-Day tournaments 2022-23. Lahore and Peshawar regions will compete in a 30-overs-a-side U13 tournament final, which will be played at the Jawad Club in Faisalabad on 5 May. In the 50-over U16 tournament, FATA and Lahore regions will feature in the final to be played at the Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy in Faisalabad on 6 May. In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar regions featured in two matches each from 29 April to 3 May. Karachi region lost both of its matches in the triangular stage, while Lahore and Peshawar won their matches against Karachi region. The contest between Lahore and Peshawar region on 29 April was tied. Meanwhile, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region topped the triangular stage, winning both their encounters against FATA and Karachi regions. FATA region qualified for the final after winning their match against Karachi region on 2 May. Earlier, the Inter-Region U13 Tournament 2023 commenced on 12 March in Faisalabad and Karachi. 16 regions namely Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, D.M. Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023