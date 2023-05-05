PCB announces details of final of U13 and U16 Inter-Region Tournaments  

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board today announced details of the final of Inter-Region U13 and Inter-Region U16 One-Day tournaments 2022-23. Lahore and Peshawar regions will compete in a 30-overs-a-side U13 tournament final, which will be played at the Jawad Club in Faisalabad on 5 May. In the 50-over U16 tournament, FATA and Lahore regions will feature in the final to be played at the Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy in Faisalabad on 6 May. In the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar regions featured in two matches each from 29 April to 3 May. Karachi region lost both of its matches in the triangular stage, while Lahore and Peshawar won their matches against Karachi region. The contest between Lahore and Peshawar region on 29 April was tied. Meanwhile, in the triangular stage of the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament, Lahore Region topped the triangular stage, winning both their encounters against FATA and Karachi regions. FATA region qualified for the final after winning their match against Karachi region on 2 May. Earlier, the Inter-Region U13 Tournament 2023 commenced on 12 March in Faisalabad and Karachi. 16 regions namely Abbottabad, AJK, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, D.M. Jamali, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot featured and were divided into three groups.