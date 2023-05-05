PDMA issues alert for taking preemptive measures to avert rain-related mishaps

QUETTA - The authority issued instructions to the depart­ment concerned to stay vigilant and promptly en­sure precautionary measures to avert any untow­ard situation during the expected rain spell.

According to the met office advisory issued here on Thursday, “A week-long westerly wave is likely to enter the province on Thursday (today night).”

“Rain-wind/thunderstorms and isolated hail­storms in various parts of the province are expect­ed.” “Under the influence of the system, rain-wind­storm or thundershower are expected in Khuzdar, Loralai, Musa Khail, Sherani, Makran division, Las­bela and Koh Sulaiman ranges. Rain is also expect­ed in Pak-Iran border areas besides Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Turbat and Chagai, it further added.