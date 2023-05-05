Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PDMA issues alert for taking preemptive measures to avert rain-related mishaps

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA     -    The authority issued instructions to the depart­ment concerned to stay vigilant and promptly en­sure precautionary measures to avert any untow­ard situation during the expected rain spell.

According to the met office advisory issued here on Thursday, “A week-long westerly wave is likely to enter the province on Thursday (today night).”

“Rain-wind/thunderstorms and isolated hail­storms in various parts of the province are expect­ed.” “Under the influence of the system, rain-wind­storm or thundershower are expected in Khuzdar, Loralai, Musa Khail, Sherani, Makran division, Las­bela and Koh Sulaiman ranges. Rain is also expect­ed in Pak-Iran border areas besides Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Turbat and Chagai, it further added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023