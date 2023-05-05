Friday, May 05, 2023
PESSI decides to gear up construction work of hospitals

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
LAHORE   -   It has been decided to gear up con­struction work of all under construc­tion social security hospitals to pro­vide medical facilities to registered workers in their native districts. According to a spokesman for the PESSI, Commissioner Punjab So­cial Security Institution Kusar Khan started monitoring the construction work and visited Sargodha in this re­gard where she inspected 

the under construction social se­curity hospital building. She was briefed that the building would be completed by October 2023. She in­structed the contractor to gear up speed of construction and directed him to submit weekly progress re­port. Kusar Kahn said more than thirty-five thousand workers and their families would have medical benefits from the hospital and it will be one of the biggest hospitals of the PESSI in Sargodha. She said the hos­pital was being constructed on 57 kanals land and all medical facilities with the latest equipments and lab tests would be available. Senior doc­tors would also be deputed for treat­ment of workers, she added.

