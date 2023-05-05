PFA discards 1,060 litres adulterated milk

SARGODHA - Punjab Food Authority team on Thursday discarded 1060 litres of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops in Sargodha district.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked 32 milk carrying vehicles and dairy shops and inspected 46,474 liters of milk by latest mobile lab on the spot.

The team discarded 1060 litres tainted milk and imposed fines on four milk sellers as well, he added.

MAN HELD OVER FRAUD

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested a man involved in making fake birth certificate. Ac­cording to a spokesperson here,ACE came to know through reliable sources that Umar Zamaan with the connivance of Union council Secre­tary Muhammad Aslam registered fake date of birth and purchased two acres of land on bogus documents.

Upon receiving the information,Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema ordered inquiry.The team led by Circle Officer In­vestigation Zeeshan Haider raided and nabbed Umar Zamaan, who was also wanted by the department, and UC secretary. Further investigation was under way.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER ENCROACHMENT

The Municipal Corporation Sar­godha imposed Rs 66,000 fine on various shopkeepers over encroach­ments and issued challan tickets of Rs 166,000 over multiple violations by enforcement team during the month of April 2023.

Talking to APP here on Thurs­day, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that a crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment teams headed by Regulation Offi­cer MC Zoya Masood were inspect­ing various markets of the city on a daily basis. The team imposed fines on shopkeepers in Urdu Bazaar, Katchery bazar,General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Faisal Bazar and Sharbat Chowk over encroachments while a total of 15 warning notices were is­sued to various shopkeepers over encroachments during last month, he added.