PM Shehabz Sharif calls for same-day elections
10:11 AM | May 05, 2023
Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated his resolve to same-day elections across the country.

Talking to the media in London after meeting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbz Sharif said legislation was the right of the Parliament and all the institutions should perform their role within the limits determined by the constitution.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the whole nation agreed on the same day election and added betterment of people and country meant that the system should be run according to the constitution.

The premier said Nawaz Sharif is confident and will soon return to Pakistan. The younger Sharif is currently in London to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.

Earlier, Senate of Pakistan passed a resolution to hold simultaneous elections in the National and four provincial assemblies by the majority.

Supreme Court in its April 4 verdict, ordered the finance ministry to release Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the Punjab election.

Pakistan to celebrate 10th anniversary of CPEC in July

The resolution was tabled by Senator Tahir Bizenjo in the Senate session chaired by its chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

