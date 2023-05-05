Police book owners of bogus housing scheme

Rawalpindi-A criminal case has been registered against the three owners of an illegal housing scheme for cheating and misleading the general public by using the official logo of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to claim the project as an approved housing scheme from the civic body, informed sources on Thursday.

Police have launched a manhunt for the three accused identified as Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar, owner of illegal housing scheme Rose Valley, and two of his partners Zafar Mushtaq and Sharjil Ahmed, they said.

Police booked the troika on a plaintiff submitted by Directorate of Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering of RDA following the orders of Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, they said. Also, the RDA has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate legal action against the fraudsters for advertising an illegal housing scheme in the media for plundering innocent people, sources mentioned. They claimed that Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar along with his crime partners went into hiding to save his skin from police action.

According to sources, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA has issued a notice and got registered an FIR against the owners of the illegal private housing scheme Rose Valley at Mouza Adyala on Adyala Road Rawalpindi for cheating / misleading the general public by illegally using the logo of RDA to claim the project as an approved housing scheme on social media websites.

They said the Director MP&TE RDA has also issued demolition order against the above-mentioned illegal housing scheme. He said the sponsors are also warned immediately to stop the marketing of their unapproved / illegal housing scheme.

A spokesman of RDA also confirmed the development. He said that the DG RDA has also directed the Director MP&TE that action may be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIRs will also be filed against the owners of other illegal housing schemes.

He said that public is advised in their interest to avoid making any kind of investment in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes. He said that the public is also advised to check from RDA before investing in housing schemes. It can also be checked on the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk. He said that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes are misleading the public through advertisements. In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing, FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these illegal housing schemes to prevent the public from falling in their scams.