Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police officer suspended for misbehaving with his colleague

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A police officer was suspended for misbehaving with another policeman in Hyderabad on Thursday.  A video of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Faheem Farooqi had went viral over social media in which, he could be seen threatening a Section Officer (Traffic Section City), Hyderabad Naeem Rajput to transfer him from Hyderabad Traffic Police , as the said Section Officer attempted to dislodge the DSP’s private vehicle, parked on the wrong side at Kohinoor Chowk, Hyderabad,  according to a letter written by AIGP Operations Sindh to DIGP Establishment, CPO Sindh. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh taking notice of blatant disregard for law and ordered to initiate departmental proceeding against DSP Faheem Farooqi on immediate basis. Besides, IGP also ordered to grant CC-1 with one basic pay as reward to SO Traffic Section City, Hyderabad, Naeem Rajput in appreciation of display of valiant character / integrity in performance of his duty. DSP Faheem Farooqi is awaiting posting at Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed, Chris Rasheeed

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1683179387.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 41

Error

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Warning

Message: Invalid argument supplied for foreach()

Filename: snippets/footer_view.php

Line Number: 42

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023