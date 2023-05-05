Posters appear in Srinagar praising COAS for firm stance on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - The posters ap­peared in the In­dian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO­JK) praising Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Mu­nir for reiterat­ing Pakistan’s firm stance in support of the Kashmiri people.

The posters appeared days after the army chief, in a ceremony, reiterated a categorical stance on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmed all-out sup­port for Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle.

In the posters displayed at various locations in Srinagar, the people of Kashmiris praised COAS for showing solidarity with the residents of IIO­JK and to advance their cause of right to self-de­termination.

“Thank you Pakistan Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. We are grateful to you for sticking to your national stand regarding the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and supporting Kashmiris,” a poster said.

“Thank you Pakistan Army Chief,” said anoth­er poster. The posters were displayed by Jam­mu Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement.