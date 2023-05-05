PPP urges Imran Khan to shun inflexibility

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday urged Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan to shun inflexibility as the nation needed stability.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leaders Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi alleged that the PTI had taken a positive step to enter into a dialogue with the coalition government but Khan’s ‘inflexibility’ harmed the success of the talks process.

Shazia Marri, who is the Chair­person Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Federal Minister for Poverty Allevia­tion, said Pakistan cannot afford any more political chaos as po­litical stability is inevitable for the economic strengthening of the country. “The PPP started a political dialogue with all par­ties and took them on board. All the political parties includ­ing PTI had agreed on holding elections on the same day across the country. We appreciate the participation of PTI in the dia­logue on organising elections on the same day. This effort for political reconciliation is being marred by the inflexibility of Im­ran Khan,” she contended.

Marri said the Constitution cannot be staked at the whims of an individual as the country cannot afford any more political chaos. She urged Imran Khan to stop using institutions for his political gains. On the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi, who is the Special Assistant to Prime Min­ister on Poverty Alleviation, said the coalition government was fully focused on the devel­opment of the country. He said the PTI chief should not un­dermine democracy. “The talks on elections were aimed to im­prove the situation but Imran Khan is not cooperating. We still believe dialogue is the only option,” he maintained.