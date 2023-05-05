Friday, May 05, 2023
President Alvi underlines need for robust economic, trade ties with KSA

MATEEN HAIDER
May 05, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -     President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for ro­bust economic and trade relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), adding that bilateral trade and eco­nomic cooperation needed to be further enhanced for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

The president expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to KSA, Ah­mad Farooq, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday. 

Talking to the ambassador, the president stated that Pakistan attached special significance to its relations with KSA, which were based on common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts. He highlighted that Pakistan wanted to further consolidate the existing bilateral ties into a strategic economic partnership for the mutual interest of the two countries. 

The president asked the ambassador-designate to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the persecution of Muslims in the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as other parts of India at various fora. 

He asked the ambassador-designate to convey his warm regards to His Majesty King Salman bin Ab­dul-Aziz, and the Saudi Crown Prince/Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman. 

He also congratulated the ambassador on his ap­pointment as Pakistan’s Ambassador to KSA and ex­pressed the confidence that he would do his best to fur­ther strengthen and enhance bilateral engagements at all levels in the interest of the two countries.

MATEEN HAIDER

