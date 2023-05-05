PTI agreed on same-day elections, govt tells SC

The federal government has submitted its response to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for developing consensus on the elections in the country.

The statement submitted by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar through the attorney general of Pakistan said the negotiations with PTI for elections yield positive results. “The coalition partners showed flexibility in the talks.”

In the negotiations, the matter of dissolving assemblies before time was also discussed but no consensus was reached on the matter. The coalition-govt believes that the solution to political matters lies in negotiations, the reply submitted by Ishaq Dar to SC read.

In the larger interest of the country, the coalition govt is ready to commence the talks again, the SC was told by the federal govt.

PTI submits report to SC

On Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a detailed report of negotiations with the ruling alliance in the Supreme Court (SC).

The report had been submitted to SC Registrar’s Office with the details regarding three rounds of talks held with the coalition government.

Taking to his Twitter handle earlier, Fawad wrote that the party in its report will also request the apex court to implement its order [April 4 verdict] regarding the Punjab Assembly elections.

Govt-PTI agree on single-day polls

The third round of talks between delegations of ruling coalition and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concluded, with both sides agreeing on holding general elections on the same day across the country.

Talking to media after the meeting, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from the government’s side said that a consensus was reached on holding elections on the same day across the country under a caretaker setup.

The finance minister noted that both sides tabled their proposals on date for holding general elections. “Both the side still don’t agree on one point in the agenda,” he said, adding that another round will soon take place.

Ishaq Dar further said that the delegations will consult with their respective leaders, adding that flexibility was being shown from both sides in the negotiations.

Separately, Shah Mahmood Qureshi from PTI side – while talking to journalists – also confirmed the development, saying that they had “shown flexibility for the sake of national consensus”.

The PTI senior vice chairman noted that his side has agreed on some points in the negotiations with the government team. “We have agreed on holding elections on the same day across the country under a caretaker setup,” he added.