PTI approaches IHC for staging pro-CJP rally in Islamabad

The PTI on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek permission to hold a rally in the federal capital.

The opposition party filed a petition in the IHC for direction on the issue of non-issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally in Islamabad on May 6. The party requested the high court that the Islamabad deputy commissioner be ordered to issue the NOC for the rally.

The petition states that in the light of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision, the rally from Zero Point to F-9 Park should be allowed, PTI's peaceful workers should be stopped from being harassed and the DC should be ordered to instruct the Islamabad IG to provide security to the rally, it demands.

The PTI's petition further states that the DC was approached for the NOC for the rally but he refused.

The Imran-led party has already announced countrywide rallies to show solidarity with the judiciary and the chief justice of Pakistan.