Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI approaches IHC for staging pro-CJP rally in Islamabad

PTI approaches IHC for staging pro-CJP rally in Islamabad
Web Desk
5:06 PM | May 05, 2023
National

The PTI on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek permission to hold a rally in the federal capital. 

The opposition party filed a petition in the IHC for direction on the issue of non-issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) for the rally in Islamabad on May 6. The party requested the high court that the Islamabad deputy commissioner be ordered to issue the NOC for the rally.  

The petition states that in the light of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision, the rally from Zero Point to F-9 Park should be allowed, PTI's peaceful workers should be stopped from being harassed and the DC should be ordered to instruct the Islamabad IG to provide security to the rally, it demands. 

The PTI's petition further states that the DC was approached for the NOC for the rally but he refused. 

The Imran-led party has already announced countrywide rallies to show solidarity with the judiciary and the chief justice of Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023