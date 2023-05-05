PTI moves IHC seeking permission for rallies in support of CJP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for permission for rallies to show solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced rallies in support of the CJP across the country.

The plea submitted by PTI stated that the Islamabad district administration has denied giving permission for a public rally in Islamabad tomorrow (May 6) to show solidarity with the CJP.

The IHC has pleaded to pass orders to the DC to give security to the rally and stop ‘harassing’ peaceful PTI workers.

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan asked the masses to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on May 6, Saturday, as ‘mafia’ targeting him.

In a special message to the general public, PTI workers and supporters before leaving for Islamabad from Zaman Park to appear before the IHC, Imran Khan said the ruling coalition was running away from elections and for this it was going against the Constitution of Pakistan and the CJP.

Such elements were sparking a divide among Supreme Court’s judges, he added.