Friday, May 05, 2023
PTI to hold rally tomorrow in Islamabad

Our Staff Reporter
May 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a ‘peaceful’ public rally tomorrow (Saturday) in the federal capital to show solidarity with the judiciary and the Supreme Court amidst ongoing tiff between the apex court and the government.

The local chapter of PTI will hold the rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to Fatima Jinnah Park (Sector F-9) on the call of party chief Imran Khan.

PTI Islamabad chapter president Ali Nawaz Awan has written to the local administration seeking permission and security for the participants of the rally.

Our Staff Reporter

