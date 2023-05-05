Punjab Film Censor Board constituted

LAHORE - The provincial govern­ment has constituted the Punjab Film Censor Board following a decision by the caretaker cabi­net. The board comprises Tauqeer Ahmad Nasir and Wasey Chaudhry as chairman and vice chair­man, respectively. Additionally, non-official mem­bers include Dr Younis Butt, Mian Amjad Farzand, Mrs Kanwal Nauman, Masood Ahmad Butt, Juggan Kazim, Khalida Yusuf, and Anjum Rasheed. Mean­while, official members of the board will be the secretary Information & Culture, the additional chief secretary (Home), and secretary Law & Par­liamentary Affairs.