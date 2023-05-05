Qadir terms talks of PTI, PDM positive sign of political situation

QUETTA - Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Thursday termed talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) positive sign of the political situation in country.

For the first time in the last five years, PTI and PDM have agreed on a face-to-face meeting to review the issues and find a solution for the un­resolved political issues, he said.

In a statement issued here, Sena­tor Abdul Qadir said that the solu­tion to political issues was not sought through stubbornness but through negotiation. The parties have ex­pressed their willingness to hold elections on the same day which is the result of negotiations, he main­tained. He said that the subordinate politicians never close the doors of negotiations, the future of the coun­try and the nation was connected only with the solution of political problems. The Senator said that whatever the results of the elections held on the scheduled date, all the political parties should accept them with open hearts.

He said that we should learn les­sons from the big and successful de­mocracies of the world to make de­mocracy stable in the country so that we could move the country forward.

He said that the country and the nation have always paid the price for the conflicts and political mistakes of the political parties.

He said that political parties should work together to resolve economic, social, political and constitutional is­sues amicably whenever politicians undermine parliament.

So, where their political prestige is undermined, other institutions take over the affairs related to political issues and thus the entire system of the country gets disrupted, he said.