Restarting The Bailout

The progress towards unlocking the IMF bailout programme might be sluggish, but it does look to be moving forward if the statements of IMF officials are anything to go by. All eyes are now on the upcoming fiscal year’s spending and receivables, to assess whether Pakistan can manage its spending commitments with the receivables.

The next months are crucial. As the government and its opponents battle it out on the political stage and draw closer to an inevitable election—the question of the dater notwithstanding—the allied government will also have its work cut out in determining the budget for the upcoming year. The IMF representatives have rightly pointed out that the trajectory of this budget will help finalise the programme.

The international lending body will be carefully watching the government’s spending on development and subsidies, alongside seeking commitments from allied nations for rollovers and deferred payments. It is expected that much like the past year, the government will not have a lot of funds to dole out to provinces for development in fields such as health, education and even infrastructure. Considering that this is an election year without a date in mind, this might be for the best. Caretaker governments are already in place in two provinces and the Sindh Assembly has already announced it will make way for a caretaker setup at the end of August. This means that the mandate of development would pass off to the next assemblies, whenever we end up electing them.

The IMF however will still be watching the federal government closely to monitor spending on subsidies as well. The disastrous fuel subsidy imposed by the PTI government is what caused problems with the IMF in the first place, and the current PDM government has had its own discussions over fuel and other related subsidies as well. The government will have to tread carefully and ensure that any subsidies brought through the budget are specifically targeted towards poorer sections and are not considered wasteful. It is hoped that the Finance Ministry is formulating the budget with the IMF’s conditions in mind.