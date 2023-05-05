Role of students in a state  

Students of today are the citizens of tomorrow. Therefore, the good or bad future of a country depends on the young men and women of today. The role of students in a free state is essential and holds great importance.

The boys and girls who are students today will become doctors, lawyers, engineers, politicians, and traders in the country in the future. If the country is to prosper, it must have a good army of doctors, lawyers, politicians, engineers, businessmen, and so on. It must also have good armed forces composed of healthy and honest men. Therefore, the students of today must prepare themselves for future roles by being sound in body, mind, and morals. Young boys and girls must train their bodies to grow up healthy and strong. They must also acquire sound knowledge and train themselves intellectually. Along with physical and intellectual development, there must also be moral development of the nation. Therefore, the students of today should also be morally strong and train themselves in all three qualities of body, mind, and soul.

The entire future of a country depends on its present young generation. Students should, therefore, learn to take an intelligent interest in the affairs of the country. Of course, they must remain away from all kinds of party politics, but they must learn to take an interest in the problems facing their country. The solutions to these problems will depend upon the efforts of these young men and women in the future.

These are some of the duties and responsibilities of students in a free state. The future of the state will depend on how well they understand and discharge these responsibilities.

MUHAMMAD FARIS,

Karachi.