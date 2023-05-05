Saudi Arabia to start issuing domestic Hajj pilgrim permits from today

ISLAMABAD - Sau­di Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will start issuing Hajj permits from today (Friday) to domestic pilgrims who have completed the payment of fees for the packages that they have reserved with companies pro­viding pilgrimage services. The ministry said the registrations for the Hajj permits will be open until the 7th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, corresponding to June 25, if seats are available in packages allocated for the domestic pil­grims. Vacancies may arise be­cause of failure in completing the payments on due dates or as a result of the cancelation of reservations by citizens and residents. The ministry said if there were available seats, seats will be offered for reservation through its website or via the Nusuk app, Saudi Gazette re­ported. The ministry has stated earlier that the last date for pil­grims to take the required vac­cines is 10 days before the start of Hajj. Vaccination is a condi­tion to perform the Hajj rituals. It has clarified that completing all the required vaccines is man­datory to issue the Hajj permit