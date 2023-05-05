Friday, May 05, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC judge's case referred to PAC

SC judge's case referred to PAC
Web Desk
3:32 PM | May 05, 2023
National

The demand for an investigation into the case of alleged assets beyond means against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was made during a National Assembly session on Thursday. 

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani referred the matter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq raised the issue on a point of order during the Question Hour. 

Mr Sadiq stated that various bar councils had filed references against Justice Naqvi to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the PAC should seek assistance from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue to investigate the matter. He sought a special audit to determine the source of Justice Naqvi's income "to purchase a plot worth over Rs100 million and carrying out construction on it" as well as for the FBR to provide details of taxes paid by the judge.

The minister stated that the investigation would provide an opportunity to the judge to clear his name. 

Simultaneous elections: Govt seeks more time for negotiations

During the session, legislators continued their criticism of the superior court judges in light of the ongoing tussle over the issue of elections to the Punjab Assembly. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1683260491.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023