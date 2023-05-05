SC judge's case referred to PAC

The demand for an investigation into the case of alleged assets beyond means against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was made during a National Assembly session on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani referred the matter to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq raised the issue on a point of order during the Question Hour.

Mr Sadiq stated that various bar councils had filed references against Justice Naqvi to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the PAC should seek assistance from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue to investigate the matter. He sought a special audit to determine the source of Justice Naqvi's income "to purchase a plot worth over Rs100 million and carrying out construction on it" as well as for the FBR to provide details of taxes paid by the judge.

The minister stated that the investigation would provide an opportunity to the judge to clear his name.

During the session, legislators continued their criticism of the superior court judges in light of the ongoing tussle over the issue of elections to the Punjab Assembly.