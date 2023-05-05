SC’s independence is essential for functioning of a democratic society

LAHORE - Regarding the first point made by Khawaja Asif, it is important to note that the role of the judiciary is to uphold the Constitution and ensure that all insti­tutions, including the government, operate within the confines of the law. The Supreme Court’s recent order to hold elections within 90 days is based on the constitutional mandate, and not an attempt to disrupt the govern­ment’s tenure. It is the responsibility of all segments of society and particularly the government to accept and respect the court’s decisions and abide by the constitutional provisions. Khawaja Asif needs to be reminded Nawaz Sharif’s statement that ‘ten prime ministers can go home but orders of Supreme Court must be upheld’ against ex-prime min­ister Yousaf Raza Gillani on not obey­ing court orders. Nawaz Sharif had also said ‘it is not a jungle law and we are not animals’. It is a replay of 1997 PML-N shameful invasion on Supreme Court and its honorable judges. The division of Bench, Bar and legal fraternity will further mark the way to interfere and exploit judiciary by the corrupt mafia. As for the second point, while minister may represent the views and aspira­tions of the youth and the nation, it is important to remember that they are also bound by the principles of democ­racy and the rule of law. The minister said that we the politicians are people’s representatives and everything related to us are open and known to public. It is not true; the properties of many senior politicians remained hidden from pub­lic for decades and still no evidence is presented of its legal ownership.

The minister also said to safeguard premiership may be from any party but forgot to mention PML N top leadership were the petitioner against disquali­fication of Gillani. The recent regime change operation against PTI govern­ment was carried out through corrupt politicians twisting democratic means in their favor supported by hidden hands to coverup their mega corrup­tion scandals and Khawaja Asif is giv­ing the impression of savior of premier­ship, constitution and democracy in the country. Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and oth­er political leaders are making deroga­tory statements on court decisions and Judges to pressurize the judges to have favorable decisions which seems oth­erwise. CJP Bandial and other honor­able judges are showing patience and will never deviate from path of law and constitution. A big test of Judiciary. The minister has falsely claimed they are majority representatives of people in the National Assembly, he should know the majority vote seeker party PTI is sided with the wall by PDM being ma­jority elected party. The minister also talked that the Supreme Court should also reveal minutes of nomination of Judges in Suo-Motu case and with­drawal of two Judges is misguided. It is a direct intervention in court matters. The Supreme Court’s decisions are based on the facts and evidence pre­sented before it, and the court operates independently of political influences. It is important to maintain the indepen­dence of the judiciary and respect its decisions, regardless of personal opin­ions or biases. The Supreme Court in Pakistan is one of the most important institutions in the country, and its inde­pendence is essential for the function­ing of a democratic society. The Chief Justice of Pakistan’s recent remark that politicians do not just want a decision from the courts but favorable decision, even if they are corrupt, is a reflec­tion of the prevailing political culture in Pakistan. Unfortunately, corruption and political influence remain deeply entrenched in the country’s political landscape, and the judiciary has often been at the receiving end of these prac­tices. In many instances, politicians in Pakistan have used their influence and power to manipulate legal proceedings and obtain favorable verdicts, regard­less of the merits of the case. This has resulted in a lack of accountability and impunity for corrupt politicians, which has further eroded public trust in the justice system. Furthermore, the judi­cial system in Pakistan has been sub­ject to political interference, which has compromised its independence and impartiality. The appointment of judg­es, for instance, has been influenced by political considerations, which has resulted in the selection of individu­als who are more likely to toe the line of the ruling party or its allies. In light of these challenges, the Chief Justice’s remark is valid in most cases, as it re­flects the political realities of Pakistan. However, it is important to note that not all politicians in Pakistan are cor­rupt or seek favorable decisions. There are many individuals in the political arena who are committed to uphold­ing the rule of law and ensuring ac­countability, and their efforts should be acknowledged and supported.It is imperative that steps are taken to address these issues, including strengthening the independence and impartiality of the judiciary, promot­ing transparency and accountability, and supporting individuals who are committed to upholding the rule of law. In conclusion, it is important for all individuals, including politicians and government officials, to respect the rule of law and the principles of democracy. Criticizing the judiciary without any substantial evidence or proof can harm the credibility and integrity of the institution, and erode public trust in the justice system. It is the responsibility of all individuals to uphold the Constitution and en­sure that the democratic process is respected and upheld. The free, fair, impartial and timely elections are the only solution to take out country from current unrest.

Sardar Ejaz Ahmed Sandhu