SC says govt-PTI talks held not on its directives

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday clarified that the negotiations between the government and the opposition forces regarding the simultaneous holding of general elections for all provincial and national assemblies were not influenced by any direction or order from the apex court.
“The order of April 4 for holding elections in Punjab on May 14 remained unchanged,” the apex court order said.
The court stated that the talks between the two sides were "entirely to be their own effort, without any direction or order of the court in this regard in any manner." The apex court will today resume hearing of the petitions for holding general elections same day across the country.
In this matter, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar on April 27 had heard the petition of Sadar Kashif Khan and others and the court had appreciated the efforts of all parties to try and end the current political impasse and in particular their voluntary agreement to enter into negotiations to choose a single date for holding general elections to the National Assembly and all the four provincial assemblies.
The clarification appears to serve as a reminder of the separation of powers and that the top court has not influenced any political discussions amid calls from lawmakers to respect the autonomy of each branch of government. The order highlights the voluntary agreement between the government and PTI to negotiate a single date for holding general elections. “The Court appreciates the efforts of all parties to try end the current political impasse and in particular their voluntary agreement to enter into negotiations to choose a singleConst. P. 9 of 2023 3 date for holding General Elections to the National Assembly and the four Provincial Assemblies,” the top court stated in the order.