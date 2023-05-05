Friday, May 05, 2023
Section 144 Cr.P.C. imposed around examination centres  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The divisional administration Hyderabad has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C.  from May 8 to 23, 2023 at the examination centre of all districts of the division where annual examination 2023 of Secondary School Certificate Part-I and Part-II will be conducted under management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad. According to announcement here on Thursday, the divisional administration has declared all examination centres as prohibited area and imposed ban on the entry of unauthorized persons. The appearing candidates and examination staff will be exempted from this order.  Besides, the divisional administration has also prohibited the use of photocopiers at the shops around these centres during the conduct of examinations.

